The Git-based CMS for Nuxt
Developers and Teams

Create a project from a template or import from GitHub. Edit your content with your team. Share real-time preview links with no re-deploy.

  • MDC Editor

    Write at a faster pace with our supercharged Monaco editor.

    Use the / command for Vue components and Markdown shortcuts autocompletion.
    The Studio mdc editor

  • Content File System

    Work on your content files like in development and spot changes before commiting. Feels like home.
    Your changes have been saved
    1.index.md
    2.features.md
    3.changelog.md
    4.about.md
    Create a file
    < >

  • Real-time Previews

    Studio generates preview URLs for each branch or pull request, with no-redeploy. Ready in less than 300 ms with real-time updates.

  • GitHub Integration

    Create a branch, commit your changes, open a pull request and merge your work.

  • Import Existing Projects

    Every project on Studio is linked and synced to a GitHub repository. Access all GitHub features. For any changes, get a preview URL of it.
    Import your existing nuxt content repository
    • gradient background
A background section

Tailor-made Templates

Jumpstart your next website with our fully customizable templates.
Deploy in one click. Edit them live and share real-time preview URLs.

Browse templates
An Icon section

And more features

To make you as productive as in development.

  • Command Palette

    Switch between branches or pull requests, jump to a file, run editor and GitHub commands, all within the command palette. Everything is only a CMD+K away.

    • Menu

      • Editor
      • Config
      • Components
      • Medias

    • Actions

      • Create file
      • Delete file
      • Rename file
      • Revert file
      • Commit branch
      • Create branch
      • Delete branch
      • Merge branch
      • Sync branches and pull requests
      • Sync files for current branch
      • Open pull request on GitHub

    • Branches

      • main
      • dev
      • feature-1
      • feature-2

    • Pull requests

      • PR #1
      • PR #2

    • Files

      • content/index.md
      • content/about.md
      • content/changelog.md

  • Keyboard Shortcuts

    Increase your productivity with our exhaustive list of keyboard shortcuts.
    K
    Search
    N
    Create file
    del
    Delete file
    S
    Save changes

  • Deploy Everywhere

    Studio works on any hosting platform.
    Deploy on GitHub pages in one click, set your custom domain or use our .nuxt.space domain for free.

Free during beta.

Help us shape the future of Studio.

Get Started

Choose your path: from a new project to an existing one.

  • Select a template

    From our tailor-made collection.

    Start your project from a template

  • Import a project

    From your GitHub repositories.

    Start your project from an existing repository