The Git-based CMS for Nuxt
Developers and Teams
Create a project from a template or import from GitHub. Edit your content with your team. Share real-time preview links with no re-deploy.
MDC EditorWrite at a faster pace with our supercharged Monaco editor.
Use the
/command for Vue components and Markdown shortcuts autocompletion.
Content File SystemWork on your content files like in development and spot changes before commiting. Feels like home.Your changes have been saved1.index.md2.features.md3.changelog.md4.about.mdCreate a file< >
Real-time PreviewsStudio generates preview URLs for each branch or pull request, with no-redeploy. Ready in less than 300 ms with real-time updates.
GitHub IntegrationCreate a branch, commit your changes, open a pull request and merge your work.
Import Existing ProjectsEvery project on Studio is linked and synced to a GitHub repository. Access all GitHub features. For any changes, get a preview URL of it.
Tailor-made Templates
Jumpstart your next website with our fully customizable templates.
Deploy in one click. Edit them live and share real-time preview URLs.
And more features
To make you as productive as in development.
Command PaletteSwitch between branches or pull requests, jump to a file, run editor and GitHub commands, all within the command palette. Everything is only a CMD+K away.
Menu
- Editor
- Config
- Components
- Medias
Actions
- Create file
- Delete file
- Rename file
- Revert file
- Commit branch
- Create branch
- Delete branch
- Merge branch
- Sync branches and pull requests
- Sync files for current branch
- Open pull request on GitHub
Branches
- main
- dev
- feature-1
- feature-2
Pull requests
- PR #1
- PR #2
Files
- content/index.md
- content/about.md
- content/changelog.md
Keyboard ShortcutsIncrease your productivity with our exhaustive list of keyboard shortcuts.KSearchNCreate filedelDelete fileSSave changes
Deploy EverywhereStudio works on any hosting platform.
Deploy on GitHub pages in one click, set your custom domain or use our
.nuxt.spacedomain for free.
Free during beta.
Help us shape the future of Studio.